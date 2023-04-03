The aggrieved stakeholders of Jenjo people in Taraba State have appealed to Governor Darius Ishaku to revise decision on rotation of traditional stool among four tribes.

Speaking to Journalists in Jalingo, spokesman of the tribe, Mr. Alnathan Auta Bila Jen said there is mounting tension among his kinsmen who saw the decision as affront to the ruling family.

He explained that the tribe has had one ruling family in the last 300 years, noting that creating another ruling family without involving the community will only be counter-productive.

He advised that rather than share the stool, it’s better that new tradition stool is created as done in Kano to avoid community crisis.

Meanwhile, the new monarch promised to carry all stakeholders along and urged all to give peace a chance.