An encouragement for state governors to support non-homogeneous settlers across the federation; irrespective of descent, is the message relayed by some key leaders of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Bayelsa State as they swore in new leadership to pilot the affairs of its youth wing in the state.

Present at the inauguration ceremony of the new executive members of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo youth wing, Bayelsa State Chapter, are some National leaders of the socio-cultural group in Yenagoa.

This was deemed necessary after the successful completion of the electoral process to usher in the new leadership across board

At the swearing-in of new officials, they are advised to show good stewardship in the discharge of their duties.

The new board promises inclusiveness and continuous consultations with the state government and other indigenous bodies.

