The National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies is pushing for a non-kinetic model for resolving the security issues in the country.

Much of the approach adopted by security forces has relied on the use of lethal force.

Security forces have relied largely on the use of lethal force to tackle the security challenges in the country.

Advertisement

Much of the efforts have yielded marginal results.

It’s agreed among experts that sustainable peace can only be achieved by an inclusive approach that is non-lethal in nature.

That is what the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies is pushing for.

Advertisement

The non-kinetic model will require more effort, beyond the Nigerian Army.

While the Office of the National Security Adviser is developing a soft approach to countering terrorism, an inclusive effort is required in implementation.

Advertisement

Advertisement