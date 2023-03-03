The Maiduguri Emergency Power Project has been officially inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The President hailed the achievement as another step toward ensuring a consistent and uninterrupted power supply with the goal of enhancing Nigerians’ quality of life and economy.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, NNPC Ltd. built the gas plant to provide 50 megawatts of energy to Maiduguri and the surrounding area.

Speaking at the event, the President claimed that through the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, his government had succeeded in creating the groundwork for a strong and successful nation, fulfilling its pledge to address the nation’s electricity problems.

He noted that a key execution priority of the ERGP was ensuring national energy sufficiency for Nigerians.

‘‘The Maiduguri Emergency Power Project is part of an incremental 4,000MW of power generating assets that this administration embarked upon to improve national power supply and stimulate economic growth.

”The aggressive project strategy deployed to complete this project on schedule is a total reflection of Federal Government sensitivities in identifying and easing the plight of the Nigerians; particularly those recovering from the adverse impact of the insurgency in this North-East region.

”Over the past few years, insurgents had attacked power supply lines along Maiduguri-Damaturu and Maiduguri-Damboa-Biu roads leading to acute power supply shortages to the city of Maiduguri and its environs and crippling the economic activities in the region.

”For this purposeful response, I want to commend the NNPC Ltd for following my directive to ensure the immediate restoration of reliable power supply to Maiduguri within the shortest possible time,” he said.

President Buhari reassured Nigerians of the government’s determination to carry out programs, particularly in the power sector, that deepen domestic gas utilization, expand national power generation capacity, revitalize industries, and create a large number of jobs to support economic growth.

He directed the Ministry of Power and other relevant agencies, including the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc, and the Transmission Company of Nigeria, to continue working with NNPC Ltd to ensure that millions of Nigerians have access to affordable electricity in the near future.

He expressed confidence that the New NNPC Ltd’s unwavering spirit would continue to generate affordable energy for all Nigerians, not just in the short term, but for many years to come.

President Buhari, who is visiting the state for the fifth time since Professor Babagana Zulum’s administration, thanked the Governor for keeping his campaign promises to the people of the state.

He stated that the governor, who is running for a second term, deserves to be re-elected.

The dualised Ahmadu Bello Way, Shehu Sanda Kura Road, Lafiya Road, Mogoram Road, Ultra-Modern Market, Bama Road, newly built Staff Quarters for University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Muktar Betara Aliyu Cancer Centre, and newly constructed Bolari Market Road were all opened by the President while he was in Maiduguri.