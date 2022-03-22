Buhari inaugurates $2.5bn Dangote Fertiliser Plant in Lagos

The multi-billion dollar Dangote fertilizer plant in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State has been inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari

The event was well attended by many political, traditional, and religious leaders, as well as key members of the private sector from various parts of the country.

They include President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi; Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Darius Ishaku (Taraba), and Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa).

Others include President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote; Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Mrs Amina Mohammed; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele; as well as former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, were among the dignitaries present at the event.

The inauguration was part of the President’s activities lined up for his working visit to Lagos. He was also billed to inaugurate the newly built terminal at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, as well as inspect the ongoing construction at the Dangote Refinery and the Lekki Deep Sea Port.

Dangote Fertiliser Plant, Africa’s largest granulated urea fertiliser complex, occupies 500 hectares of land in the Lekki Free Trade Zone and was built at about $2.5 billion. It is expected to help Nigeria retain $125 million in import substitution and provide $625 million from exports of products from the fertiliser plant.