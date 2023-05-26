Edo State’s Deputy Governor, Shaibu Philip, will flag off the Ninth Okpekpe International 10km Road Race, which holds tomorrow, Saturday at Okpekpe community.

According to the Race’s Media and Activation Director, Dare Esan, the deputy governor will also participate in the celebrity race.

Esan disclosed that Shaibu was presented with his bib in a colourful ceremony on Wednesday in Benin after his online registration for the race.

Meanwhile, an energy outfit, Dan Oil and Petrochemicals, has joined the list of corporate partners for the race.

“We are delighted that one of the leading indigenous oil and gas companies in Nigeria, whose services is tailored to meet and deliver the energy needed to move equipment and machinery needed to drive the Nigerian economy, is partnering with us again to deliver another world-class event,” Esan said.