Governor Seyi Makinde, has assented to the Oyo State Chieftaincy Amendment Bill, 2023.

The signing of the law follows the passage of the bill by the State House of Assembly, on Wednesday.

The short ceremony, held at the Executive Council Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Agodi Secretariat, Ibadan on Friday, was attended by traditional rulers, members of the Olubadan-in-Council and members of the state House of Assembly, among others.

The delegation from the State Assembly was led by the Deputy Speaker, Abiodun Fadeyi.

Speaking on the implications of asserting the new law, Governor Makinde said the new law would make the traditional council function effectively, allaying fears that anybody could go to court to challenge the amendment, especially given the effort of the previous administration at reforming the chieftaincy law.

He stated: “The implication is that first, we have a law in Oyo state that allows the smooth running of the Traditional Council, which is important. Before I came in, the Traditional Council was non-functional, but now they can function.

“And with that law, you remember that the previous administration tried to reform the traditional system, especially in Ibadanland and the government gave coronet out to some high chiefs. Now, one of the high chiefs went to court and the Oyo State court decided that the previous administration did not follow their laws. We have amended the laws and we will follow our laws and there is no one that can go to court and succeed,” Makinde affirmed.

Before presenting the law to the Governor for assent, Fadeyi gave a rundown of the legislative processes culminating in the amendment, expressing hope that the new law would impact the state positively.

Speaking with journalists after the event, the Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Tajudeen Ajibola, thanked Governor Makinde for the courage displayed in assenting to the law and the people of the state especially, Ibadan citizens, for their patience.

With the new law, the governor now has the discretionary right and sole authority to specify those to wear beaded crowns without consultation with the Council of Obas and Chiefs of the state.