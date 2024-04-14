Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, has signed into law the Executive Bill on Oyo State Rule of Law Enforcement Authority, urging residents of the state to cooperate with the state government so they can have an Oyo State of their dreams.

The Bill which was presented to the House of Assembly is designed to bridge the gap in the enforcement of extant laws on traffic management, environmental sanitation and other issues and ensure quick dispensation of Justice to offenders.

He explained that law enforcement had faced serious challenges due to lack of adequate cooperation between state and federal relevant law enforcement agencies.

Governor Makinde announced the appointment of Justice Aderonke Aderemi a retired judge in the state as the new chairman of the enforcement agency.