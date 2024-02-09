Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, has signed into law the Oyo State Electricity Regulatory Commission Bill 2024.

The governor, who performed the signing ceremony at the at his Office in Agodi, Ibadan, said the signing was to give the state opportunity to develop its own roadmap to sustainable electricity.

The governor stated that with the decentralisation of electricity generation, transmission and distribution, it has become obvious that Nigerians can access dividends of democracy if federalism is practised as it should be and more powers are devolved to the states.

Governor Makinde said: “As promised earlier in the week, we are signing the Oyo State Electricity Regulatory Commission Bill 2024 into law today. This law will enable Oyo State generate, transmit and distribute electricity within the State.

“Amendments of the constitution like these is what we mean when we advocate for fiscal federalism. In years to come as we work towards energy sufficiency, our people can hold State Governments accountable on the issue of electricity supply.”

Presenting the Bill earlier, Deputy Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Honourable Mohammed Fadeyi, said this is the first time that the state would come up with an independent electricity project.