Members of the Edo State House of Assembly have served the Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, an impeachment notice.

Mr Shaibu, a former member of the House of Representatives, ex-Majority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly and former President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), was given seven days to respond to the allegations levelled against him.

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and Shaibu, both chieftains of the governing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo, are at loggerheads over the authentic governorship candidate of PDP in Edo.

Obaseki is fully backing a Lagos-based lawyer, Asue Ighodalo, who emerged as the party’s standard bearer of the governorship indirect primary election at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin.

Philip Shaibu had earlier emerged the factional Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party at a parallel primary at his official residence on Commercial Avenue in Benin City.

He is seeking to be the governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Edo State Governorship Election slated for September 21, 2024.