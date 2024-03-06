The police in Kano state, North West Nigeria, have declared their intention to ensure that the rights of inmates in various cells are not only protected but also respected.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Gumel, made the announcement after leading members of the Police Duty Solicitors Scheme Committee (PDSS) to check the conditions of detainees in various police cells throughout Kano.

Speaking to journalists, CP Gumel stated that the scheme is an initiative of the Inspector General of Police aimed at ensuring fundamental human rights, access to justice, and the facilitation of free legal services in Nigeria.

He reminded the police officers that bail is free and is a fundamental right of citizens that should be provided whenever the prerequisites are met.

He said; “Committee which compromised members of the correctional services, Human Rights Commission, Legal Aid council and State Attorney General office, among others have visited four Police Divisions and Ultramodern Maximum Security Custodial Center Janguza expressing delight with the way detaineees are being treated.

Advertisement

“This Committee was Inaugurated and we find it necessary to follow it with action where we visited some police Divisions within the metropolis, we see the detainees, we interviewed the Charge Room Officers CRO’s and the DPO’s.”

CP Gumel expressed satisfaction with the location of a court inside the Maximum Security Custodial Center in Janguza where special cases can be tried upon.

The Kano State Police Command had on February inaugurated the Police Duty Solicitors Scheme (PDSS) to safeguard human rights across the state.

The Police Commissioner, CP Mohammed Gumel, praised the Nigerian Police Force effort, stating that the system will ensure that no person facing judicial procedures is denied access to legal counsel or representation.

Advertisement

The 11-member PDSS Advisory Committee will carry out the effort in the state.

According to him, “the duty solicitors scheme been launched with its advisory committee will no doubt play a crucial role in safeguarding the rights of individuals who may find themselves in challenging legal situations.”

According to CP Gumel, the Committee will play an important role in developing and improving the scheme’s execution, as well as ensuring that no one is denied access to legal counsel when facing legal procedures.

Police Divisions visited include Fagge, Zango, Totoro, Sharada, and the 3000 capacity Ultramodern Maximum Security.