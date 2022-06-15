Oyo Assembly files impeachment notice against Deputy Governor

The Oyo State House Assembly has filed an impeachment notice against the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Rauf Olaniyan.

The process was presided over by the Speaker Rt Hon Debo Ogundoyin.

Amongst the petition filled against Olaniyan include gross misconduct, abuse of office, financial recklessness, abandonment of office, insubordination and other offenses.

TVC News gathered that the process may be concluded at their next sitting which may result in the impeachment of the deputy governor.

The Oyo state Deputy Governor had few weeks ago defected from the Peoples’Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress

The petition reads,

PETITION AND NOTICE OF ALLEGATION OF THE DEPUTY GOVERNOR OF OYO STATE, HIS EXCELLENCY ENGINEER RAUF OLANIYAN

RT.HON. SPEAKER SIR,

Consequent upon listed below, we the under listed elected Honourable members of the 9th assembly hereby allege the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency Eng. Rauf Olaniyan with the following allegations:

1. Gross misconduct

2. Abuse of office

3. Financial recklessness

4. Abandonment of office,official duty

5. Insubordination and other offences.

This is in accordance to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended in 2011. Section 188.

Olaniyan is also expected to react to the various allegations leveled against him by the House to enable the state’s lawmakers proceed with the process.

There has been no love lost between the Governor Seyi Makinde and his Deputy Engineer Rauf Aderemi Olaniyan since the electiobn that brought the duo in as Governor and Deputy in 2019 with rumours of Impeachment moves against the deputy Governor by loyalists of the Governor rife especially during the lockdown ocassioned by the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The failure to garner enough support for the move according to Political observers was responsible for it being shelved.

Since then the Governor and his deputy have been according to sources been having a cold war which culminated in the decision by the Deputy Governor to defect to the APC, his original party in the lead up to the 2019 election before initially joining the ADC and becoming Governor Makinde’s deputy following an alliance by major opposition parties which later produced the current State Government.