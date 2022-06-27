Edo acting governor, Shaibu visits Ikabigbo over death of Catholic Priest

Acting Governor Of Edo State, Philip Shaibu has visited Ikabigbo over the death of Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Christopher Odia.

Mr Shaibu described the kidnap incident of Rev. Fr Christopher Odia who was later killed by his abductors as unfortunate.

He made this known when he led other top government functionaries and security heads to Ikabigbo community in Etsako west local government area for on the spot assessment of the scene of the kidnap.

Addressing protesting youths of the community, Philip Shaibu said the state government will continue to strengthen security archecture to stop armed banditry, kidnapping, and other crimes.