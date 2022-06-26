Terrorists kill Catholic Priest in Kaduna

A Catholic priest has been killed by suspected terrorists in Chikun Local government area of Kaduna state.

Reverend Father Vitus Borogo, was reportedly murdered on Saturday while working on his farm in Kujama, along the Kaduna-Kachia road.

The Chancellor of the Kaduna Catholic Archdiocese, Reverend Father Christian Okewu, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday even though the Kaduna Police Authorities have not yet acknowledged the incident.

The late Priest was the Chaplain of the Catholic Community of the Kaduna State Polytechnic, and the Chairman of the Nigerian Catholic Diocesan Priests Association (NCDPA), Kaduna State Chapter.

Reverend Father Borogo is the second Catholic Clergy to have died at the hands of bandits in the last two months.

Father Joseph Bako died in bandits’ custody in May after being kidnapped from his home at Saint John’s Catholic Church in Kudenda, Chikun Local Council.

Aaccording to the Archdiocese of Kaduna, Father Bako, who died eight weeks after his kidnapping, was sick before the bandits kidnapped him and held him without providing him with medication or proper medical care.

The Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna Archdiocese, Most Reverend Matthew Ndagoso, expressed his condolences to the immediate family, the NFCS Family of Kaduna Polytechnic, and the entire Kaduna Polytechnic Community in response to the incident.

He assured them of his prayers and also requested prayers for the peaceful repose of Fr. Borogos’ soul as well as comfort for his bereaved family.

