The Catholic Archdiocese of Benin has confirmed the death of Reverend father Charles Igechi who was killed by yet to be identified assailants on Wednesday.

In a condolence letter issued by the archbishop of the Benin Catholic diocese, Augustine Akubeze said the priest was the vice principal of Saint Michael college in Benin .

He was killed on Wednesday along Agbor road by pass where the school is located.

Reverend father Charles Igechi was ordained a priest in 2022.

Burial activities of the slain Catholic priest will begin on Friday at the Bishop Kelly pastoral centre along airport road Benin.

The police authority is yet to make an official statement on the incident as at the time of filing this report.