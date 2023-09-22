The Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky and his Wife Olena have arrived In Canada.

Mr. Zelensky arrived from Washington where he had hoped to secure further funding but it is unclear if US Congress will back more aid.

Earlier in the week, he urged world leaders to continue to support Ukraine to help fight off Russian forces at the United Nations in New York.

Diplomatic tensions are on the rise, after Mr. Zelensky criticised Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary, for banning imports of Ukrainian grain.

Mr. Zelensky and Ukraine’s First Lady Olena where greeted on the tarmac by hugs from Canadian officials including Mr. Trudeau.

Canada reaffirmed its commitment to Ukraine on arrival the country’s UN ambassador said it needs “to do more” to help.

President Zelensky will address parliament again to plea for continued support from a country that has already provided weapons, tanks, and training for Ukrainian soldiers.

Its package so far has totaled around $6bn but in June Trudeau did pledge his country remained committed to supporting Ukraine.

He will also meet business leaders in Toronto on his trip.

Meanwhile, in the US, Republican scepticism about funding the war is growing despite pleas from the president not to turn its back on Ukraine.

“Russia believes that the world will grow weary and allow it to brutalise Ukraine without consequence,” Mr. Biden said.

The US Congress has now authorised more than $110bn in aid to Ukraine, but polls suggest support among Americans for further spending has declined.

Many Republicans argue the money would be better spent on domestic issues, but during Mr. Zelensky’s visit, President Biden approved further funding for Kyiv valued at $325m.

It includes upgrades to air defences but not the long-range missiles that President Zelensky has been requesting.