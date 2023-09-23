Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has expressed emotional gratitude to Canada for its assistance in the fight against Russia, claiming that Ottawa’s assistance saved thousands of lives.

Zelenskiy made his statements in a speech to the Canadian Parliament, where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government has been one of the most vociferous advocates of Ukraine’s resistance against the Russian invasion in February 2022.

Since the beginning of 2022, Canada has committed over C$8 billion ($5.9 billion) in aid to Ukraine, including over C$1.8 billion in military assistance.

“Canadian support for Ukraine with weapons and equipment has allowed us to save thousands of lives,” said Zelenskiy, making his first visit to Canada since the start of the war.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada would be offering an extra C$650 million in military aid over three years to supply Ukraine with 50 armored vehicles.

Ottawa would also send trainers to help Ukrainian pilots on western F-16 fighter jets.

Canada will provide what Trudeau called substantial macro economic support in 2024.

“Canada’s support for Ukraine is unequivocal and always will be,” he told a joint news conference.

“Ukraine is standing up and fighting and dying for the rules based order that protects all of us. It is in Canadians’ interests to ensure that Ukraine wins this war,” he added.