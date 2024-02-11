King Charles III has expressed his “heartfelt thanks” to the British public for their messages of support ever since his cancer diagnosis was revealed by Buckingham Palace this week.

The 75-year-old monarch wrote the message from his royal estate at Sandringham in Norfolk, eastern England, in which he also expressed his “lifelong admiration” for the work done by cancer charities.”

The King said he was heartened that his personal experience of the disease had helped shine a light on the tireless care provided by cancer organisations around the world.

A thank you message from His Majesty The King. Advertisement Link to full message on the website: https://t.co/BPvxagD179 pic.twitter.com/wAY5XWLLEo — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 10, 2024

“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days,” reads the King’s message released by Buckingham Palace on Sunday.

“As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement,” he said.

“It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and the wider world.

” My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience,” he added.

Buckingham Palace said Monday that the King had been diagnosed with cancer while undergoing a surgery for an enlarged prostate.