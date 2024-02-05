Buckingham Palace has announced that King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer.

He will be suspending his public duties to undergo treatment.

The announcement, is coming a week after the 75-year-old sovereign was discharged from a London hospital, after a procedure to treat an enlarged prostate.

The palace has not disclosed what form of cancer he has, but confirmed that the cancer was detected in the course of that procedure.

A schedule of regular treatments have commenced and on the advice of doctors, public-facing duties have been postponed.

King Charles will undertake state business and official paperwork.

Advertisement

“He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.” according to the release issued by the palace.