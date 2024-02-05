A man has been sentenced for smuggling live chameleons and venomous snakes into the UK.

The shipment of more than 100 pygmy chameleons from Cameroon in Africa was intercepted hidden inside a box of snakes at Heathrow Airport in 2020.

Humberside Police said, following the seizure, officers executed a search warrant at the Hull home of Mark Brittain which uncovered further evidence.

Brittain pleaded guilty to two counts of importing articles that are subject to restrictions without declaring them.

The 48-year-old of Steynburg Street, Hull was given a four-month suspended prison sentence at Hull Crown Court.

He was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid community work.

PC Rich Fussey from the force’s Rural Task Force said the investigation involved authorities in the UK and Africa.

“This was an extremely lengthy and complicated investigation which involved working closely with partners at The National Wildlife Crime Unit and Border Force,” he said.

“I would like to thank all involved in bringing this case to court.”