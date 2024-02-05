From Abuja to Ekiti, Lagos to other states, the rate of kidnapping, banditry, among others crimes have been the order of the day.

Stakeholders at a leadership summit have now called on the government to urgently address the rate of insecurity in the country.

Since Nigeria became a republic in 1963, the country has had 16 heads of state and president.

As each leader takes on the baton, the country experiences positive growth, but corruption seems to be the enemy.

At the 2024 edition of the leadership agenda summit, key players from various sectors are calling on collaborative efforts from security agencies, community leaders and Government to tackle the increasing rate of corruption in the country.

One of the speakers mentioned the need to create an enabling environment where policies can be implemented.

It is expected that forums like this will help to change the tide of corruption in the country and contribute to shaping a collective future.