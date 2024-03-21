The House of Representatives has called on the Federal government to address the increasing wave of unregistered orphanage homes in the country.

They called on the government to enforce compliance with appropriate law governing the creation of orphanage homes.

Meanwhile, thousands of residents in Igabi, Chikun, Kajuru, and other local councils within the Kaduna Central Senatorial District have received bags of rice distributed by the federal lawmaker representing the region.

Mr. Lawal Usman, who recently met with the President to discuss the insecurity in his district, distributed the bags of rice as palliative measures to assist those in need.

Senator Lawal aims for these food interventions to provide significant relief to those affected by insecurity and prevailing hardships.

At least three trucks have been distributed, with another expected soon.