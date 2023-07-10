Religious leaders in Ondo State have asked President Bola Tinubu’s administration to implement policies that will reduce high inflation rate and improve standard of living for citizens.

They spoke at a special programme organised by the Apostolic Faith Church programme for members from Ekiti and Ondo states held in Akure.

It was an atmosphere of thanksgiving at the Apostolic Faith Church in Akure, Ondo State to mark its establishment.

The programme was attended by clergymen from across the South-West zone.

Their messages were full of exhortation and appreciation to God.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who was represented here by the Secretary to the State Government, Oladunni Odu, said government will continue to promote religious harmony in the state.

The Governor said government will always give support to different religious bodies to promote peaceful co-existence.

Some of the religious leaders present including a Board Member of the

Apostolic Faith Church in West and Central Africa (WECA), Reverend James Tifase advised Nigerians to support the current administration of President Bola Tinubu with prayers.

They called on President Tinubu to put policies in place to check rising inflation and bring rapid development to the country.

They all admonished the people to exercise patience and not be in hurry for transformation of the country.

