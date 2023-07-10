The Lagos State Taskforce has carried out another round of enforcement of the ban on the illegal act of trading along rail lines in the city.

CSP Shola Jejeloye, who heads the Task­force, led the unit of armed policemen to the bustling Arena market, within the Bolade-Osho­di area of the state at about 9:30 am on Monday.

No arrests were made During the exercise, but officers seized several goods belonging to the traders, mainly women, and carted them into a truck, to their headquarters in Bolade.

According to CSP Jejeloye, several warnings have been transmitted to the traders to desist from selling their wares along the rail lines, as it poses major hazard to residents.

The chairman of the taskforce also said similar enforcement will continue across the state In areas including the newly repaired Apongnon bridge, Fagba and Isokoko, Ikeja and Sabo.

Under the La­gos State Government’s Street Trading and Illegal Market Prohibition Law of 2003. buyers and sellers of goods or services on prohibited areas are liable to a fine of N90,000 or a six-month jail term.