Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit Taskforce says it will continue to dislodge any group of persons bent on defacing the state.

The task force issued out the warning on Saturday while demolishing shanties in the lekki area of the state.

The demolition exercise took place at the Marwa area by Lekki coastal road of Lagos state.

The exercise is coming days after the Enforcement officers say they had served the occupiers an eviction notice.

Two Excavators, two fire trucks in case of an emergency

In no time the Excavators went to work demolishing large number of shanties

At the demolition site, the Chairman of the Agency said though efforts were made to stop them from carrying out the enforcement, but its for the greater good of state

The shanties According to him do not only deface the state but also pose security risk

Though some arrests were made last time when Enforcement officers demolished the area on

30th July 2021, this time no arrest was made.

