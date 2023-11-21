The Ogun State Government has started demolishing shanties and makeshift structures in Kara along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to the task force, the shanties and illegal structures disfigure the corridor and are considered to be hideouts for criminals across the corridor.

The operation was led by the Senior Special Assistant to the Ogun State Governor on Environment, Farouq Akintunde.

Mr Akintunde said the exercise was meant to position the state and maintain it as the industrial hub of Nigeria.

Advertisement

He noted, “Ogun State has a role to play in the economic advancement of the nation. No serious investor will come here and partner with us with all these kinds of shanties and garbage.”

The scene of the operation was littered with faeces and dirt including the road median along the corridor and under the Kara Bridge.

There was mild opposition to the demolition exercise as some protesters were seen with sticks, but the heavy presence of security agents such as policemen and operatives of the Ogun State Community Social Orientation and Safety Corps helped prevent any breakdown of law and Order.