The Federal Road Safety Corps has announced the successful completion of the recovery of a fuel laden tanker that fell at the Ibafo area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway early Sunday Morning.

The recovery according to the spokesman of the agency and Corps Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, was done in partnership with sister agencies.

He disclosed that the fuel in the fallen tanker has been successfully transloaded into another tanker and has now been moved off the road.

He also said the men of the Ogun State Fire Service who were on the scene have put measures in place to ensure that the spilled fuel from the tanker did not explode or is ignited by naked fire nearby.

He however disclosed that the antics of impatient road users who have driven against traffic all day on the inbound Lagos side of the road has created a Gridlock which will take a few hours to clear up.

He advised all road users who are gong outside Lagos to Sagamu or other parts of the Country to explore alternative routes for their travels.

A Road Traffic Crash (RTC) involving a loaded Tanker occurred in the early hours of today under the Ibafo pedestrian bridge on the outward Lagos section of the expressways. FRSC and other Agencies have been on top of the situation since the occurrence of the crash. The contents of the fallen Tanker has been successfully trans-loaded into another and men of Ogun State Fire Service have proceeded to refill their water tank.

Unfortunately, some inpatient drivers who choose to drive against the flow of traffic from all available exit points have done so, thereby causing traffic jams not only for the outward Lagos section where the RTC occurred alone but also, the inward Lagos section as well.

All road users going into and out of Lagos are therefore advised to explore alternative routes, such as Ikorodu through Sagamu and Ijebu-Ode, and Epe for Lagos bound vehicles. Some may choose Abeokuta through Sagamu Interchange as well. And vice versa for Ibadan bound vehicles.

Bisi Kazeem

Assistant Corps Marshal

Corps Public Education Officer

FRSC