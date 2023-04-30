Nigerian farmers have been advised to embrace research and development as and to also partner with experts in the area of Agricultural research and development so as to curtail perennial post harvest losses of agricultural produce affecting over fifty percent of agricultural activities with it’s attendant challenges in the country.

The advised was giving by the Director General Raw Materials Research and Development Council who was represented by a Director in the Council Emmanuel Kwaya during the inauguration of an onion processing plant in Sokoto state.

Information revealed that Onion farmers, Nigeria Produced onion worth over seven hundred billion naira annually and lost over three hundred billion naira worth of onion to post harvest losses due to lack of effective storage and processing facilities annually.

The DG RMRDC said having an effective processing plants and initiating research based storage facilities for Agriculture products will improve food security, fight hunger as well as promote productivity and profitability among farmers and processors with a guarantee of an improved national economy.

NABDA SEEKS HELP OF MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS

The country’s biotechnology authorities are seeking the support of medical professionals on educating the public about the safety and benefits of genetically modified agricultural commodities.

They made this known at a sensitization forum on the issue in Abuja.

A forum to educate medical personnel on agricultural biotechnology with the theme, safety and benefits of agriculture biotechnology products.

The biotechnology authorities say the country’s rising population needs more effective means of meeting its food needs and agricultural biotechnology offers that solution.

They highlight progress already made in areas of breeding, cultivating and commercialization of biotechnology crops adding that feedback from the field has been highly impressive.

Amid what is described as misconceptions and misrepresentation of facts about agricultural biotechnology , the technology’s promoters say it has recorded good success in climes on the continent such as South Africa where it is being consumed without fatalities

They add that it remains a game changer for the country to meet its food security targets.

The agricultural biotechnology promoters say the technology has proven track record of use in sectors like medicine, environment and industry amongst others.

They seek that the medical practitioners join in boosting agricultural biotechnology awareness in the country by way of supporting food security enhancement efforts.