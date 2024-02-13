The West African Research and Innovation Management Association has called on African leaders to embrace research for nation building.

It’s the 15th workshop and conference of the West African Research and Innovation Management Association, which took place at the University of Lagos, UNILAG.

Organisers of the event stressed the importance of the theme of the conference; “Research and Innovation Management Operations to Strategy.

Delivering his keynote address, Professor Gordon Awandre harped on the need for African leaders to embrace research for national development.

Various panel discussions at the workshop focused on the challenges and opportunities for research development in African universities and research institutions.