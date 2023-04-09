Some researchers have said that stakeholders must always come together, to find common ground and a way forward in policy redesign, in order to improve the economic and social situation for citizens.

They made the recommendations at a stakeholders meeting organized British academy.

The Workshop was held at the University of Lagos to develop proposal that will better the life of every citizen, attended by over 60 stakeholders,

representing several government Ministries, enforcement agencies, informal economy workers and their representatives, and citizens of Lagos.

Some key recommendations from the workshop were highlighted to help the society at large,

Policy dialogues must be based on open minds, and a willingness to offer as well as receive compromise in pursuit of a share

They also added that policy agreement must be subject to ongoing review.

forum agreed to bring stakeholders together on a regular basis, to maintain momentum in negotiations.

