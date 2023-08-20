No fewer than 3500 illegal miners have been arrested at Dogon Yatsu forest in Bali Local Government Area of Taraba state by the special task force on illegal mining and deforestation.

The Chairman of the Task Force Brigadier General Jeremiah Faransa (Rtd) told Tvcnews that the unlicensed miners arrested are from Mali, Senegal, Chad as well ss from Zamfara and other part of the country

Taraba state is richly blessed with abundant natural resources begging to be harnessed for not just the benefits of the locals but the entire state and the country at large.

This beautiful atmosphere endowed by nature is being threatening by the activities of some unauthorised illegal mining.

The illegal miners take home millions in Naira daily at the expense of the locals and damaging the eco system and the environment in the process which would have future repercussions on the state.

The activities of illegal miners has become a threat to stability of the state.

They move around in large numbers to carry out their illegitimate businesses.

Dogon yatsu an unmotorable thick forest in Bali local government is now their new abode where they extract mineral resources.

The chairman of the task force Brigadier General Jeremiah Faransa led his team on an eight hour motorcycle ride to carry out an operation at the location.

He and his team were able to arrest over two thousand illegal miners.

He is concerned about the danger they pose to the state.

He insists that the state is not driving away investors but rather insists on due process being followed through.

He urges both state and federal governments to stop the activities of economic saboteurs in order to preserve the common wealth of the country.

Some arrested miner told Tvcnews their mission to the state.

The Special task force on illegal mining and deforestation put in place by Governor Kefas Agbu is not leaving no stone unturned in its task to protect the state from being encroached by illegal miners .

