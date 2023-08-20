Barely a day after president Tinubu pledged his administration’s commitment to leveraging on the domestic utilisation, processing and international export of Nigeria’s massive gas resources, a Memorandum of Understanding has now been signed between the Infrastructure Bank PLC and FEMADEC a transport company operating Compressed Natural Gas in Nigeria.

This is aimed at aligning with the Bank sustainability goals and to position the bank to launch it’s ‘Clean Energy program’ which is aimed at contributing to the Net Zero Climate change agenda of the Federal Government.

With the removal of fuel subsidy The Infrastructure Bank ambition is to be the front runner in Infrastructure development in Nigeria and this partnership brings the Bank a step closer to achieving that goal.