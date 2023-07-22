In recent years, Nigeria has experienced fluctuations in pump prices, causing economic strain and public discontent. As a nation heavily reliant on fossil fuels for transportation and power generation, the hike in pump prices has significant ramifications for the average citizen. Amidst this challenge, exploring alternative energy sources becomes imperative. Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) emerges as a promising solution that not only reduces the burden of rising fuel costs but also addresses environmental concerns.

In this article, TVC News Senior Executive, Digital and Social Media, Wasiu Salami explores the potential of CNG-powered engines as a viable alternative for Nigeria’s energy landscape.

The Hike in Pump Price

The pump price of petrol in Nigeria has been subject to various factors, including foreign exchange rate, global oil prices, local refining capacity, and government policies. Unfortunately, these fluctuations often lead to an increase in transportation costs, which subsequently affects the prices of goods and services across the board. Since her return to civil rule in 1999, Nigeria’s pump price has ranged between N65 to the current N617 per litre as the case may be, depending on the location. As a result, the Nigerian populace faces the burden of higher living costs, particularly for the majority who heavily rely on public transportation.

Challenges of Fossil Fuel Dependence

Nigeria’s dependence on fossil fuels, particularly gasoline and diesel, has contributed to several issues. The reliance on imports for refined petroleum products leaves the country vulnerable to international market fluctuations, geopolitical tensions, and supply chain disruptions. Additionally, burning fossil fuels releases harmful greenhouse gases, contributing to air pollution and climate change. These challenges underscore the urgency of transitioning to cleaner and more sustainable energy sources.

Compressed Natural Gas as an Alternative

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) presents itself as a viable alternative to conventional gasoline and diesel engines. CNG is primarily composed of methane gas and is considered a cleaner fuel compared to traditional fossil fuels. It produces significantly fewer greenhouse gas emissions, nitrogen oxides (NOx), and particulate matter. As a result, CNG-powered vehicles have the potential to improve air quality and mitigate the adverse effects of vehicular emissions on public health.

Advantages of CNG-Powered Engines

Cost-Effectiveness: CNG is generally more affordable than gasoline and diesel, offering potential savings for both consumers and the government. This can alleviate the economic burden of rising fuel prices and positively impact inflation rates. Abundant Domestic Resource: Nigeria possesses substantial natural gas reserves, making it a practical choice for promoting energy security and reducing reliance on costly petroleum imports. Environmental Benefits: CNG combustion emits significantly lower levels of greenhouse gases and pollutants, making it an environmentally friendly choice that aligns with global efforts to combat climate change. Vehicle Conversion: Converting existing petrol and diesel vehicles to run on CNG is a feasible option, enabling a smoother transition without a complete overhaul of the transportation infrastructure. Job Creation: The shift to CNG opens opportunities for new industries and employment, including CNG refueling stations, vehicle conversion centers, and maintenance facilities.

Challenges and Considerations

While the adoption of CNG-powered engines in Nigeria presents numerous advantages, several challenges must be addressed to ensure a successful transition:

Infrastructure Development: Establishing a robust CNG refueling infrastructure across the country is crucial. Investments in refueling stations, pipelines, and storage facilities are necessary to enable widespread adoption. Public Awareness and Education: Raising awareness about the benefits of CNG and dispelling misconceptions is essential to gain public acceptance and support for this alternative fuel. Regulatory Framework: Implementing supportive policies and regulations that incentivize the use of CNG, such as tax breaks and subsidies, will accelerate its adoption. Safety Measures: Proper safety standards must be adhered to, as CNG is a compressed gas and requires specialized handling to prevent accidents.

Conclusion

As Nigeria faces the challenges of fluctuating pump prices and the environmental consequences of fossil fuel dependence, adopting Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as an alternative presents a promising solution. The cost-effectiveness, environmental benefits, and abundance of domestic natural gas resources make CNG an attractive option for the nation’s energy landscape. By investing in infrastructure, promoting public awareness, and implementing supportive policies, Nigeria can pave the way towards a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future for its transportation sector and the overall economy.