Osun State Government is working out plans to make the present administration’s free medical and Surgical outreach a sustainable Programme.

The Governor , Ademola Adeleke was speaking at the flag off of the second phase of his medical and surgical outreach held at the general Hospital, Ilesa.

The first phase of the medical and surgical outreach took place early this year with over 18,000 beneficiaries.

The second phase is now being flagged off by the Governor in Ilesa.

Here at the General Hospital in Ilesa, a number of cases were attended to by medical Personnel.

Most of them have been battling with their ailments for years.

The free medical outreach is expected to take place in two major towns in each of the three Senatorial Districts that make up Osun State.