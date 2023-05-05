The federal government has launched the second phase of an initiative aimed at mitigating the dire socioeconomic consequences of lack of access to education by children affected by displacement.

The transitional learning Centre was launched at the new Kuchingoro IDP camp in Abuja by the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally displaced persons, NCFRMI

Nigeria has about 3 million internally displaced persons and the sad reality is that this number is on the increase, due to natural disasters such as floods

Data also shows that about 60 percent of these numbers are children

It is sad that schooling for this high number of children is truncated but it is a reality most of them experience

Understanding the important role education plays not only in development but also in peaceful coexistence is imperative in providing a means

Nigeria is signatory to International and African instruments on the protection of the rights of children which includes a right to education

This is why concerted action must be taken to resolve this anomaly

To this end, the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally displaced persons has opened a transitional learning Centre that will take 4 thousand learners between ages 5 to 18 in 8 IDP camps in Abuja

The commission says it is open to collaboration with other partners in order to scale up the innovative intervention.