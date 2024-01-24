Niger State Government has flagged off the second phase of the distribution of Agricultural assets, Inputs, and other work tools worth millions of naira to Farmers and Labour-Intensive Public Workforce.

The items were distributed by the Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago in Minna.

The Governor who was represented by his Deputy, Yakubu Garba explained that the gesture was geared towards the realization of the Agricultural Revolution policy under the “New Niger” agenda of the present administration.

He reaffirmed that the State Government has planned several Agricultural initiatives that would enhance Agricultural productivity, guarantee food security and diversify the State’s economy.

He promised not to relent in empowering farmers to achieve the desired objective.

Items distributed to the beneficiaries were Tractors, Fertilizers, Rice Millers, Multi-purpose Threshers, Hammer mills, Power tillers and De-stoners.

Other items are Rice Transplanters, Hand reapers, improved seedlings, herbicides, insecticides, and water pumps.

N100,000 was also disbursed to over 5,000 beneficiaries while others received laptops, POS machines, and Android phones as part of efforts aimed at encouraging active participation in Agriculture.