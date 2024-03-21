Indigenes of Okun land in Kogi state say they are positive that the leadership of governor Usman Ododo will bring the desired development in the state.

According to them, governor Ododo enjoys the backing of former governor bello and the leadership of the APC in the state, meaningful projects that will directly impact the lives of residents will be introduced.

The Okun people say they are fully committed to the success of the present administration in Kogi State, but they are not pleased with the comments allegedly made by one Bashorun Adeyemi against governor ododo and his predecessor.

Addressing a press conference in Lokoja on Thursday, the Coordinator, Okun United for Justice, Eniola Olayemi, asserted that the immediate past Governor was the most successful in the history of the State, adding that the November 11 Governorship election in Kogi State was free, fair and credible.