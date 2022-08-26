HEKAN Donates Food, Others to orphanages in Kaduna

HEKAN Gospel Missionary Organisation (HGMO) has donated Cash, Food and non food items to orphanage homes in Kaduna

The Excercise is an annual outreach of the organisation aimed at putting smiles on the faces orphans, less privileged, the sick and prison inmates

HGMO is an evangelism arm of the United Church of Christ In Nigeria known as HEKAN

Orphans at the Anawe Orphanage home in Ungwan Romi Kaduna were elated and could not hold their tears when officials of the HGMO from HEKAN District Church Council (DCCs) Kakuri and Nasarawa Kaduna visited the homes

Secretary of the HEKAN Gospel Missionary Organisation at the HEKAN Headquarters Elder. Tubase Yakubu Confirmed this to TVC NEWS

He says the orphans and their leaders Expressed Joy on Recieving the items and Cash Donation

“The orphans were so happy with the gifts, infact some of them could not hide their tears of Joy” Tubase Said.

“We were told that they cooked their last food the night before our coming and they had nothing to cook for the day. So, that shows that God is never late in any situation”

” What we gave will not feed them throughout their lifetime, buy will surely go along way in assisting them especially that the times are hard for everyone” He explained

HEKAN Centre and District Church Council (DCC) Ungwan Rimi also visited Arewa orphanage Home owned by the nineteen northern states along Sokoto road, Kaduna and donated Cash and food items to the orphans

The Benificiaries there were also happy with the gesture and pray God bless the donors and the Church

“HEKAN Centre and DCC Ungwan Rimi HGMO members too visited another orphanage home and did similar to what DCCs Nasarawa Kaduna and Kakuri did” Tubase added

” As a church and Organization, we feel very Happy whenever God uses us to touch the life of others positively especially orphans, Prison inmates, the sick and less privileged in the society”

“Evangelism is not only to preach the word of God to people but also to change the story of their lives with things that will cushion their Sufferings, though we often travel to villages across the country for evangelism most especially those that are yet to accept Jesus christ as their Lord and savior, this is also part of it” Tubase noted.

HEKAN Gospel Missionary Organisation across all HEKAN Churches are doing same outreach in their various states and District Church Council DCCs

HGMO in HEKAN District Church Council Maigero and Television DCC are expected to visit Correctional Centres and reach out to prison inmates and the sick on in Hospitals in Kaduna

This is also part of the HGMO outreach to the needy for this year.

The HGMO Secretary Tubase Yakubu appealed to wealthy individuals and cooperate organisations to always strech a hand of love to people in need and put smiles in their faces, this he said will attract God’s Blessings.