Abuja: Amnesty int’l condemns Durumi demolition

Amnesty International Nigeria has condemned the demolition of structures in the Dubaidna Durumi 3 neighborhood, just days after the residents of the community were forcibly evicted, and has urged the administration to halt further demolitions in the region.

Speaking at a joint press conference with some resident of the area over their forceful eviction, Amnesty international stated that the evictions had left over a hundred residents homeless and Jobless.

Dubaidna Durumi three is one of the areas affected by the ongoing demolition of structures carried out in the FCT by the joint task force of the administration on City Sanitation.

The FCTA tied its decision to demolish the structures to insecurity and the possibility that some of these buildings were harbouring criminals in the area.

But the action of the administration has left many residents homeless and jobless as their only means of sustaining a livelihood have been destroyed.

Amnesty international Nigeria and the affected residents described the authority’s actions as unconstitutional.

They called on the federal capital territory to halt the ongoing demolition exercise to allow for further dialogue.

The worldwide rights organisation is particularly dissatisfied with the harassment of helpless locals who were victims, despite the government’s lack of meaningful consultations and appropriate notification.

The community, while recounting all their ordeals, said they had faced many intimidations and threats from real estate developers who said the village of Durumi 3 had been allocated to them.

The Country Director, Amnesty International Nigeria, Osai Ojigho, said the organisation had called on the Federal Government to refrain from enforcing these evictions and take action to prevent them as Nigeria was a party to the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.