NANS, Stakeholders bemoan near collapse of education system in Nigeria

Stakeholders have condemned the near collapse of the public education system in Nigeria.

They attribute this to the government’s lack of attention to the sector and the institutions’ staff unions’ frequent strike activities.

They made these observations at a public lecture in Abuja to mark the 40th anniversary celebration of National Association of Nigerian Students.

The Nigerian education system formerly had such high standards that it drew students and lecturers from all over the world.

Today, the situation is the opposite, with numerous causes contributing to the country’s educational system’s decline.

The issues include ongoing strikes that frequently interfere with the curriculum and inadequate infrastructure that makes it challenging to achieve the globalization of Nigerian universities.

Scholars at the event believe the only way forward is for the government to commit more investment into the sector.

They challenged the system’s staff unions to look for other ways to settle their issues with the government other than strike measures, which have a severe impact on students’ academic endeavors.

Stakeholders also blame the Student Body of not exerting enough pressure on the federal government and academic unions to achieve a long-term solution to the constant strikes.

It is the Student’s union’s 40th Anniversary it has taken out time to commemorate the day despite the lingering crisis between the Academic Union and the federal government.

The theme for its commemoration is, “Public education system on the brink of collapse : Rescue it now or prepare for the alternative” .

NANS is the umbrella body for all Nigerian tertiary students in Nigeria and the Diaspora.

