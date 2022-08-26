EKSU Knocks ASUU President, Says Not A Quack University

The management of Ekiti State University has said that the comments made by the national president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, during an interview on Arise News are unfortunate, reckless, and unwarranted.

The management added that Osodeke is likely uninformed and/or lacks ideas.

Advertisement

EKSU said this in a statement which was signed by, Head, Directorate of Information & corporate affairs, Bode Olofinmuagun.

The statement read, “The attention of the Management of Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti (EKSU) has been drawn to the interview granted the Arise Television by the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Professor Emmanuel Osodeke where he mentioned some state-owned universities in Nigeria as quacks and irrelevant. In the same press interview with Dr. Reuben Abati, he listed some first generation universities as the ones that matter most in the ongoing struggle by ASUU.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Revealing how unwarranted and reckless the comment was, they said, “The Management of EKSU views this denigrating remark about some universities, coming from the National President of ASUU as unfortunate, reckless and unwarranted.

Ekiti State University, Ado- Ekiti is currently the 14th best university in Nigeria out of about 200 universities (Federal, State & Private) and the 2nd best State University according to the recent Webometric ranking of universities.”

“Apart from the above, the university (EKSU) has nearly all its academic programmes accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and relevant professional regulatory bodies. The university is proud to have many top rated globally recognised academics, and its alumni are making waves both Nationally and Internationally. By the grace of God, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, the Governor-elect of Ekiti State is an alumnus and a former lecturer in the University. Even in ASUU, a number of staff of our university had served and still serving in various capacities at zonal and national levels including but not limited to Professor Afolabi Popoola, Dr. Sikiru Eniola, Profs. Eddy Olanipekun, Ayan Adeleke and Olu-Olu Olufayo.”

Advertisement

“Therefore, categorizing EKSU as among the quack and irrelevant universities is a testimony to the fact that the ASUU President is probably uninformed and/or is bereft of ideas. This arrant nonsense coming from Comrade Osodeke is totally unacceptable and condemnable.”

“The Management calls on Professor Osodeke to toe the path of honour by retracting the provocative remark and tender an unreserved apology without further delay.”

Advertisement

Earlier on Friday, the ASUU president described the Ekiti State University as “irrelevant” and “quack”.