The case of an alleged quack doctor accused of illegally removing a woman’s kidney without her knowledge or consent for five years, is making the rounds.

The act was exposed by the authorities in Jos, the capital of Plateau State, and may not end any time soon.

Murna Hospital and Maternity has been in existence for about 18 years and has been providing healthcare to residents of Yantaya community in Jos North local government since its establishment.

Mr Noah Kekere is the owner of the facility and has commanded so much love and respect from locals

Dr Yellow, was the moniker he was fondly called, for his kindness and hospitality.

But the community is saddened by recent revelations about their darling Dr Yellow, who is now in police detention while investigations are ongoing over his alleged illegal operations in the area and possibly other communities.

What brought this to light was the case of a woman who in 2018, went to the facility seeking a cure of her abdominal pain and was operated on by the acclaimed Dr Noah Kekere and other accomplices for appendicitis.

Four years after the surgery, the mother of two and housewife has been battling for her life with no sign of improvement despite spending a lot of money buying drugs prescribed by Dr Yellow.

The family finally decided to visit the Jos University teaching hospitals to get another professional opinion.

It was there she was told the shocking truth.

After thorough scans and diagnosis, the victim was told that one of her kidneys had been removed, and this is the cause of her health challenges.

We took a trip to the Rikkos Community in Jos, where the victim and her family reside, in our quest to hear from the family what actually transpired.

Our crew was welcomed by Mr Kamaru Busari,the husband of the victim, and his brother.

The family allowed us to see the state the victim is presently in.

We traced the victim’s elder sister, who traveled all the way from Lagos to Jos to support the cause.

She came to this drug store to buy a drug prescribed for her sister.

Our next stop was the headquarters of the Plateau State Police Command to clear up certain issues concerning the case.

There had been news making the rounds that the prime suspect had started displaying signs of mental challenge in police custody.

The PPRO confirmed this report but assured that the alleged fake doctor has been taken to a mental facility, where he was treated and certified fit.

We also sought to hear the position of the Nigeria Medical Association Plateau Chapter.

The Chapter Chairman affirmed to us that Dr Noah Kekere is not a qualified doctor nor does he have any connection with the medical profession.

The lawmaker representing the community at the State House of Assembly is not happy and has presented the case during a plenary session.

He told TVC News that so far, about seven people from the community who once had surgery in the quack hospital have claimed that one of their kidneys was removed.

