HEKAN President charges FG to provide Modern Equipment to Security Forces

President of the united Church Christ in Nigeria known as HEKAN Rev. Dr. Amos Kiri has said that it is scripturally clear that Nations who abandoned God and worship other gods (idols, silver, and gold) paid dearly for their apostasy and they suffer the wrath of God.

Such Nations according to him were either invaded or come under siege or terrorized by their enemies and the consequences of neglecting God is so great that as a nation we (Nigeria) cannot withstand it

The president stated this in his New year Message he delivered at the HEKAN Headquarters in Kaduna

Dr. Kiri Said when a nation fail to obey God and does her things in an ungodly manner, then problems, suffering, and affliction will be the consequences of disobedience

“A nation that denied justice, where criminals and offenders are set free and its Kings, Elders, and leaders twist the law and declared the innocent guilty and condemned to death as Jesus Christ suffered injustice; has neglected the One and true God. When a nation fails to obey God and does her things in an ungodly manner, then problems, suffering, and affliction will be the consequences of disobedience according to Deuteronomy .28:15. He Said

” I am tempted to say that the hardship, insecurity, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, and killings of innocent lives; corruption, embezzlement of public funds, marginalization, and so forth, that our countrymen and other nations of the world are battling with today, is a pointer that we, including some Christians, have neglected God and are doing things our way”. However, our loving God says, “If my people who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and I will forgive their sins and heal their land” (2Chro.7:14) Therefore, I urge us all as a nation to reconsider our ways, confess our sins, repent and seek the face of the Lord and he will forgive us and heal the land as he has promised”. Dr. Kiri Maintained

The HEKAN President express worry that hardly a day passes by without the loss of lives and properties in the hands of Bandits, kidnappers, Unknown gunmen, Boko Haram, and other terrorist groups

Most Nigerians according to the cleric no longer sleep with their two eyes closed during the day or at night adding that people are not safe in their houses, on the roads and in their farms

Dr. Kiri further Condemned in strong terms the recent happenings at Kaduna International Airport, the attack and bombing of the Abuja-Kaduna passengers train and the arrogant display of weapons on social media by these hoodlums, one is tempted to say that Nigeria is under siege.

He commend the gallantry of the Nigerian armed forces and other security agencies in keeping peace especially in troubled areas across the country and urge the Government to provide them with Modern equipments

” Our armed forces and the Police have Performed wonderfully in other countries in the world in quelling uprisings and maintaining peace in conflict-ridden countries. Most of these gallant armed forces received commendations and medals for performing excellently”

“This is because they have been provided with the right kind of equipment and an atmosphere conducive to operate. I believe with motivation, the right equipment, political will by the political leaders, and an atmosphere conducive; our gallant military and paramilitary men and women will be able to crush these hoodlums at no distance time”. Dr. Kiri Said.

The HEKAN President enjoin HEKAN Members and all Christians not to Compromise their faith as a result of hard times, but be steadfast as greatness awaits all who run the race to Finish.

” I am aware that the times are hard but the hard times are temporal. You might because of your faith in Christ be ignored, laughed at, called all sorts of names, and unjustly treated as Jesus Christ was” Kiri Encourages Members

“Nevertheless, do not compromise your faith because of hard times; be steadfast for greatness awaits all who run the race to finish. Remain positive and hopeful. Continue to walk in the resurrection power and victory of Jesus Christ”

“The scripture says, “Our present sufferings are not worth comparing with the glory that will be revealed in us” (Rom.8:18). Our God is still on the throne and he thinks about the well-being of each of his children daily. He has promised to watch over us, protect us and provide for us. The hard times are just temporary” .

” As always I urge you to stay in tune with our theme for the year “PREPARE FOR ETERNITY” (John 4:2-3). Work and live as if today is your last day on earth. Be united, because only unity of purpose can give us the desired achievements we are looking for. Keep on looking up to Jesus, the author, and finisher of our faith”

“Let me once again remind you that Easter is so significant in our journey of faith as Christians as the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ have opened the door to eternal life. He is our living hope and has set us free from Satan’s captivity. Kiri Maintained.