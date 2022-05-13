HEKAN President Condemns Killing Of Deborah In Sokoto College

The Leadership of the United Church of Christ in Nigeria (HEKAN) through it’s President Reverend Dr. Amos G. Kiri has condemn in Strong Terms the Grousome killing of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto, North West Nigeria

Deborah Samuel a 200 Level Home Economics Student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto was killed by some students on Thursday the 12th day of May, 2022 over alledged blasphemy

The HEKAN President called on Security agencies and authorities concern to intensify efforts in arresting all Persons involved in the Grousome killing of the innocent Girl and bring them to Justice.

“We received with deep shock the incident that occurred at the Shehu Shagari College of Education Sokoto State which led to the gruesome murder of Miss Deborah (Samuel), a 200Level Home Economics student on the 12th day of May, 2022″ Kiri Said

” We vehemently condemn the incident and call on the authorities to investigate this tragedy and ensure that the perpetrators are duly prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others” He added

” The human obligation that is owed to her immediate family, course mates and the society at large is the assurance that those who are guilty of this condemnable act irrespective of their unjustifiable motives are punished in accordance with the Laws of the Land” Dr. Kiri Maintained.

He urge Nigerian youth to shun any attempt to discredit any religion in whatever manner

Religion according to the HEKAN President must be respected by all

” I want to crave your indulgences henceforth to be vigilant going forward, protect one another in love and avoid all sort of provocative statements that will lead to religious arguments or conflicts” Kiri Urges the Youth.

This Unfortunate incident is coming at a time Nigeria is facing it’s challenging time especially with the spate of Insecurity in most parts of the country

The HEKAN President further calls for calm and warn citizens against taking laws into their hands

With about eight months to the nations General, all hands must be on deck to ensure unity and love among Citizens irrespective of religion, ethnicity, tribal or Political differences

Dr. Amos Kiri pray the Lord Comfort the entire family of the deceased and grant them the fortitude to bear the big lost.

“May the soul of the deceased rest in peace as we pray that the Holy spirit comforts us all for the loss” He Prayed.