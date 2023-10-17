The West Africa Leadership and Empowerment Centre, has organised the West African Leadership Summit for youths, as part of efforts to explore their roles in sustaining democracy.

It’s the 2023 edition of the West African Leadership Summit, organised by the West Africa Leadership and Empowerment Centre.

The summit focused on the theme, “Sustaining Democracy in Africa: The Role of African Youth”.

Speakers and panelists from across the continent assessed the role of youths in ensuring sustenance of democracy in Africa.

Speakers emphasised the need to equip and empower youths with the tools, knowledge and platforms they require for meaningful engagement.

The summit underscored the need for systemic policies, towards tackling issues facing Nigeria and the broader African continent.

The central focus of the leadership conference is nurturing a new generation of leaders and change-makers.

These emerging leaders are not only set to inherit democracy, but will play essential roles in its evolution.

