Enugu state Governor Peter Mbah has announced his plan to spend 3 trillion naira in four years on massive infrastructural development across the state.

The governor made this public while declaring open the ongoing State Executive council retreat, for political appointees.

The essence of exponential growth in the public sector is a process by which the economic well-being and quality of life of a nation or an individual are improved according to targeted goals.

The government is expected to draft succinct economic development policy intervention plans that will improve market productivity and increase the GDP;

Bloomsburg 2022 survey, revealed that Nigeria’s GDP was worth 477 billion U.S. dollars, while the gross domestic product per capita equaled 2.33 thousand U.S. dollars.

Nigeria is the 17th African country with the highest GDP per capita and first for total GDP.

A situation Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu state, is using the instrumentality of sub-nationals, by moving it’s state current GDP from 4.4 Billion dollars to 30 Billion dollars within 4-8 years

He postulated that Enugu Economy being in the corridor of over 100 billion naira in assets, would be a right tool for investment.

Governor Mbah stresses the importance of devoting massive investment in security, technology, education, tourism, and move beyond food security into agricultural development for export potentials.

The participants share their plans to achieve the desired goals.

The state ministry of health also announced 26 billion naira investment plans from foreign and local investors.

Governor Mbah urged the appointees to be deliberate In their conduct to attract high level investment in their various ministries to boost the state Economy.

