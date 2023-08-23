The National Film Authority of Ghana has formed an alliance with movie practitioners in Nigeria, to hold the first Africa Cinema Summit in Accra come November.

This comes as Practitioners in the movie industry express concern over the reduction in cinema culture.

if the outcome of this meeting by stakeholders in the film industry is adhered to, then African cinema will likely receive a boost

That is why this media parley is organised to discuss the role of African cinema and its importance to entrenching the nations cultural heritage.

But first, issues affecting the industry must be tackled for a smooth run.

Advertisement

Not just that, the film industry is also contending with piracy which has become a cancer affecting the industry

According to a UNESCO report, 50 percent of the Industry’s potential revenue is lost to piracy.

Now, this summit aims at addressing such issues and charting a way forward for film makers to thrive in their craft.

With the collective aim of fostering growth, innovation, and collaboration, the summit seeks to unite cinema stakeholders from around the globe, offering a platform for insightful industry business dialogues, opportunity exchanges, and strategic partnerships.