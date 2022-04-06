Nigerian’s Spending On Cinema hits N340 Million – CEAN

The Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria says it generated N346.6 million from tickets sold across the country in March.

The CEAN’s National President, Patrick Lee, said the figure represented a 45 percent increase compared to the 189 million realized in March 2021.

He also said that there was a seven percent improvement in ticket sales in March, as N301.48 million was generated in February.

Mr. Lee listed the highest-grossing films in Nigeria in the month of March as: “The Batman”; “Uncharted”; “The Contractor”; “A Simple Lie” and “Turning Red”.

He also noted that the films to be out for the month of April were: I’m Nazzy, Sonic The Hedgehog, Saint Mark, Morbius, Bad Guys, King of Thieves, and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

He said others were: The Blood Covenant, Twenty Nine, Ben from Downstairs, The Lost City, Rainy Day, The Man for the Job, Memory and Downtown Abbey: A New Era, and A Hunt for Joe.