Kidnapped Bank of Agriculture MD Regains Freedom from abductors

After nine days in captivity, the Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture (BoA), Alwan Ali-Hassan, has regained freedom from his abductors.

TVC news gathered that he regained his freedom on Wednesday but it is yet unclear where he was found or if ransom was paid to the terrorists.

The BOA boss was among 362 passengers that boarded the train that was ambushed by terrorist who also opened fire on some of the travelers.

Kaduna government officials had earlier confirmed that 9 people were killed, 26 others injured while an unspecified number of people were kidnapped.

Nine days after over a hundred people who also boarded the train are still yet to be found.