The Borno state governor Babagana Zulum has presented a budget estimate of 340.6 billion naira to the state house of assembly for 2024 fiscal year.

The Governor at the presentation pledged to consolidate on all that has been achieved in his previous administration.

It’s that time of the year when the executive presents its budget to the legislature for approval.

Governor Babagana Zulum makes his entry into the state house of assembly.

While presenting the budget, the governor acknowledged that this is a reflection of his 10 pact Development Agenda of his administration towards giving hope to survivors of the 13 year conflict.

The 2024 proposed estimate of N340,619,836,000.00 billion has a capital expenditure of N198,293,223,000.00 billion with recurrent expenditure of N142,326,613,000.00.

Out of this, the ministry of Finance got 53 Billion, Health was allotted 51 Billion, Works got 45 Billion and Education was given 39 Billion.

The Governor explains that strategies have been put in place to ensure the effective implementation of the project and the harmonization of developmental projects part of which is ensuring effective service delivery.

The 2024 budget is themed “consolidation and progress”.

As governor Babagana ZULUM’S budget of Consolidation and Progress awaits approval by the legislature, residents are hopeful that it would impact positively on their living conditions.